Wall Street futures tick up following worst selloff of 2023

Investors and economists will scour today's minutes release from the Fed's last meeting for clues about where the central bank's policy might be heading this year.

The worry is that the Fed could ratchet up its forecasts for rates further next month when it releases its latest projections for the economy. Recent reports have also suggested inflation is not cooling as quickly and as smoothly as hoped, moving Investors to push back their forecasts for when the first rate cuts could happen.

Higher rates hurt investment prices and raise the risk of a recession by slowing business investment and consumer spending.

U.S. employment and consumer spending have weathered higher interest rates well, but a report Tuesday showed sales of previously occupied homes slowed to their slowest pace in more than a decade. The mixed signals leave investors wondering if the Fed will ease back on rate hikes or resume a more aggressive stance.

“Amid the evolving new narrative of stronger U.S. growth, payrolls, retail sales, and the additional Fed response required to tame the rude health of the U.S. economy, investors are beginning to think the hawkish Fed may not have entirely run its course yet,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.9% by midday, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.5% and Germany's DAX fell 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.3% to finish at 27,104.32. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,314.50. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.7% to 2,417.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 20,423.84, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,291.15.

New Zealand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point to 4.75% to try to wrestle down inflation. The increase, which can raise the borrowing costs for consumers on everything from credit cards to mortgages, comes despite widespread economic pain from a devastating cyclone.

In other trading Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude lost 39 cents to $75.97 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, fell 34 cents to $82.43 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 134.48 Japanese yen from 134.98 yen. The euro inched back to $1.0643 from $1.0653.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Washington.

