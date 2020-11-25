Global push to end domestic violence, worse amid COVID-19

Pope Francis marked the day by tweeting: “Too often women are offended, mistreated, raped and forced to prostitute themselves ... If we want a better world, a home of peace and not a courtyard of war, we all must do much more for the dignity of each woman.”

Francis has strongly denounced feminicide, or the killing of women, and has frequently spoken out about the need to better appreciate women, including in the church and decision-making positions, though he has firmly upheld the church’s doctrine forbidding them from being priests.

France’s deal with TikTok is among multiple measures it has taken since a national reckoning over domestic violence last year prompted by an unusually high number of women killed by their husbands, boyfriends or former partners. Activists say more needs to be done.

France’s minister for equal rights, Elisabeth Moreno, said that reports of domestic violence registered with the government rose 42% during France’s first virus lockdown in the spring, and have risen 15% since a new lockdown was imposed nearly a month ago. Given that most people don’t report such abuse, the real rise is believed to be higher.

Moreno urged teachers, co-workers and others to speak out if they see signs of abuse, saying, “A society that is violent is one where we should all feel responsible," she said Wednesday on RTL radio. "Everyone can see it if we accept to see it. And we must all denounce it.”

Citing the impact of the pandemic, the European Union announced plans Wednesday to increase diplomatic and development efforts to work harder on empowering women and girls.

Women take part in a demonstration on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Police detain an activist from Ukrainian female rights organization "Femen" on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women as she protested naked in front of the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Femen is demanding the Ukrainian authorities to ratify the Istanbul Convention on the protection of women. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Police detain an activist from Ukrainian female rights organization "Femen" on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women as she protested naked in front of the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Writing on her chest reads "Istanbul". Femen is demanding the Ukrainian authorities to ratify the Istanbul Convention on the protection of women. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

The hand-painted faces of women decorate small pillows before being made into key rings by Erika Martinez, which she sells to raise money while living with her daughter inside Mexico’s Human Rights Commission (CNDH) office, which has been converted into a refuge for victims of gender violence like Martinez and her daughter, after women’s rights activists occupied it three months ago months in Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Martinez, who said she suffered sexual abuse when she was 10-years-old but was never reported by her parents, started selling doll faces last year and since then they have come to identify their carriers as supportive of feminism. Martinez said her daughter also became a victim of sexual abuse by her brother-in-law three years ago when her daughter was just 7, but that her attacker remains free despite, her reporting it to authorities. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme) Credit: Ginnette Riquelme Credit: Ginnette Riquelme