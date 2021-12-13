Stocks open lower following best weekly gain since February

The meeting “should see the Fed shift its stance on inflation and announce a faster pace of tapering,” said ING's Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2% to 7,304.94 while Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.1% to 15,623.31. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2% to 6,991.68.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 1% for a weekly gain of 3.8%. The benchmark is up 25.5% for the year.

The Dow advanced 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,690.44 after Chinese leaders on Friday promised tax cuts and other support for entrepreneurs to shore up economic growth. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 24,121.77.

At an annual planning meeting, Chinese leaders emphasized the need to maintain stability after economic growth fell to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the latest quarter.

The ruling Communist Party wants to “avert a hard landing” ahead of leadership changes at a meeting late next year, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8% to 28,678.54 after the quarterly Tankan survey showed stronger improvement in business conditions for service industries than expected.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.3% to 3,002.09 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.4% higher at 7,379.30.

India's Sensex opened 0.2% higher at 58,906.07. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also gained.

On Wall Street, more than 70% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose Friday.

The Fed previously planned to raise ultra-low interest rates in late 2022, but investors now expect that to be moved up to mid-year.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.10 to $72.77 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added 73 cents to $71.67 on Friday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced $1.02 cents to $76.17 per barrel in London. It gained 73 cents the previous session to $75.15 per barrel.

The dollar gained go 113.51 yen from Friday's 113.43 yen. The euro declined to $1.1271 from $1.1311.

Caption People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara

Caption A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara

Caption A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara