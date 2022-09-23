Global markets fall sharply on worries about rates, economy

Even gold fell in the worldwide rout, as bonds paying higher yields make investments that pay no interest look less attractive. Meanwhile the U.S. dollar has been moving sharply higher against other currencies. That can hurt profits for U.S. companies with lots of overseas business, as well as put a financial squeeze on much of the developing world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 585 points, or 2%, to 29,489 and the Nasdaq fell 2.1% as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern. Smaller company stocks did even worse. The Russell 2000 fell 3%. U.S. crude oil prices slipped 6.1% and weighed heavily on energy stocks.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday lifted its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%. It released a forecast showing it expects that benchmark rate to be 4.4% by the year’s end, a full point higher than envisioned in June.

Treasury yields, which affect rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans, have climbed to multiyear highs as interest rates rise.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.20% from 4.12% late Thursday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.73% from 3.71%.

The higher rates mean Goldman Sachs strategists say a majority of their clients are now see a “hard landing” that pulls the economy sharply lower as inevitable. The question now is just on the timing, magnitude and length of a potential recession.

Higher interest rates hurt all kinds of investments, but stocks could stay steady as long as corporate profits grow strongly. The problem is that many analysts are beginning to cut their forecasts for upcoming earnings in part because of the higher interest rates. To be sure, investors say the outlook for everything from inflation to interest rates to profits looks even murkier than usual.

Business writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.