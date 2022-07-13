Global game: NBA's Summer League has international influence

And the world is watching: For example, when Fanbo Zeng of China got his first basket of Summer League for the Indiana Pacers, it became national news in his country.

“He’s got a great feel for the game,” Pacers assistant coach Ronald Nored said.

Some of the foreign-born players in Las Vegas will be on NBA rosters this season. Others will end up in the G League, and many will play overseas.

Cone’s future wasn’t in any doubt: He is headed back to the Philippines on Thursday to resume his season. He coaches Barangay Ginebra in the Philippines Basketball Association, perennially the most successful team in the league. And this experience will make his star shine a little more brightly, especially given who he was spending time with in Las Vegas.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is a Filipino-American. Basketball is the national sport in the Philippines, and the Heat are always huge news there because of Spoelstra — who has visited his mother’s homeland in the past amid great fanfare and will be back next year as part of USA Basketball’s coaching staff for the Basketball World Cup if the Americans qualify as expected.

Cone, like Spoelstra, is an Oregon native. They’ve known each other for years. The seeds for Cone joining the Heat summer staff were planted a few years ago when a player from the Philippines came to Las Vegas for work with another NBA team.

“I was on the phone with Spo and he goes, ‘Why aren’t you here, doing that with us?’” Cone said. “That was like three years ago and then the pandemic happened. Last year, we were in the playoffs in my own league back home, so I couldn’t come. This year, we spoke again, and the subject was brought up. Lo and behold, I’m here. And I mean, it just has been an amazing, amazing experience.”

Spoelstra points to Cone’s 24 championships and calls him an “absolute legend.”

“Tim, obviously, has such extensive head coaching experience,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been a great resource. Tim has great emotional intelligence. He’s extremely humble. He’s here for a great experience. From a head coaching perspective, he’s a great guy to just bounce ideas off. It’s been really good for both sides.”

And Cone's presence in Las Vegas was just another reminder that the game is more global than ever.

“There's no question about it now," Spoelstra said. “There's players coming from every single region."

Coaches, too.

