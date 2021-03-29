Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default

Credit Suisse said that “while at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first-quarter results, notwithstanding the positive trends announced in our trading statement earlier this month.” Credit Suisse said that it plans to issue an update “in due course.”

Nomura said that on Friday “an event occurred” that could subject one of its U.S. subsidiaries to a losss of $2 billion based on market prices on Friday. It didn't identify the client. The bank said “there will be no issues related to the operations or financial soundness” of Nomura or its U.S. subsidiary.

The Archegos website was not immediately available.