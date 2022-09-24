GLIMPSES: Threading the needle at the UN perimeter's edge

Residents are advised to carry identification cards and bills bearing their name and address to get past the NYPD booths. The friction at the checkpoints tends to ease as the week wears on and officers and denizens alike become familiar to one another.

“It’s a balance we strike each year because our plans are focused on minimizing, as much as possible, the impact all of this will have on New Yorkers,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a press conference last week.

Lee says she does end up adding a few U.N. visitors to her clientele, but she's not inclined to make money off them. She lets them pay what they want; fixing the hem on a pant leg might normally cost $8-10, but she'll take $5.

The week may be painful, but the visitors are nice, she says: “I try to help.”

___

Follow Mallika Sen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mallikavsen. For more coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly