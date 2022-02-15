Hamburger icon
GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

A skier trains during a cross-country skiing training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.

Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

