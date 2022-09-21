GLIMPSES: At United Nations, boats safeguard current affairs

So naturally the military branch's boats are a familiar presence during the U.N. General Assembly, guarding the aquatic border of the United Nations alongside New York City police boats. While three sides of the perimeter around the U.N. headquarters are lined with barricades, the United Nations' adjacency to the East River requires a different security arrangement.

The U.N. General Assembly makes for “the largest maritime security operation in the nation,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Kyle Weist, the emergency management chief for the New York sector.