Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

There didn't appear to be any carryover from the Yankees' 6-5 win the previous night, a game that turned testy and saw three Blue Jays ejected. Guerrero was hit by a pitch in the first inning, a plunking that didn't raise any issues.

Jameson Taillon (3-1) allowed Toronto’s first three batters to reach, then settled down and allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Torres gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead after Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu singled in the fourth. Berríos left an 0-2 fastball over the plate that Torres drove 361 feet into the right field short porch.

Clay Holmes got Guerrero to ground into an inning-ending double play with two on in the seventh.

Espinal doubled leading off the ninth against Aroldis Chapman, No. 9 hitter Raimel Tapia walked and George Springer hit a sacrifice fly. Bichette hit a long drive just foul before striking out as he swung under a 100 mph pitch, and Guerrero popped out as Chapman remained perfect in eight save chances.

Berríos gave up five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.82.

Toronto loaded the bases with no outs in the first when Springer walked, Bichette singled and Guerrero was hit by a sinker on the left elbow pad. Taillon gave up a run when Teoscar Hernández grounded into a forceout, then struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and retired Kirk on a foulout.

Hernández reached on an infield single leading off the sixth — he originally was called out by first base umpire Shane Livensparger but the call was reversed on a video review — and scored on Matt Chapman’s sacrifice fly off Michael King.

JUDGE-MENT DAY

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said he will not discuss publicly whether any contract talks are going on with Aaron Judge. The outfielder is eligible for arbitration, with a hearing possible up until June 24, and can become a free agent after the World Series. Judge rejected an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, the difference to have been determined in arbitration for this year’s salary, and said he didn’t intend to negotiate again until after the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

INF-OF Cavan Biggio, who hasn’t played for the Blue Jays since April 24 following a positive COVID-19 test, was 2 for 2 with a two-run single and a double as a DH for Triple-A Buffalo against Lehigh Valley on Tuesday night. ... C Danny Jansen, out with a strained oblique since April 10, played five innings behind the plate and went 1 for 2 with a double for Class A Dunedin against Tampa.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gauman (3-1) starts Friday’s series opener at Tampa Bay.

Yankees: RHP Luis Gil makes his season debut in Thursday’s series opener at the Chicago White Sox, who start RHP Dylan Cease (3-1).

Caption New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, celebrates with Josh Donaldson (48) after hitting a three run home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) walks back to the mound after giving up a three-run home run to New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer dives into third on a single hit by Bo Bichette off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after being hit by a pitch from New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)