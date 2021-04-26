Glenn Close knows all about 'Da Butt' in Oscars' game

And when Howery asked her if she knew the dance, she jumped out of her seat and gyrated accordingly, instantly making it one of the most talked about moments from the historic 2021 Oscars.

“This is the Blackest Oscars of all time, y'all,” Howery joked.

Spike Lee had the song written for his 1988 film “School Daze,” but “my friends at the Oscars missed it,” said Close, who was bleeped when expressing her disappointment about its lack of a nomination.

Day won her music trivia test for Prince's “Purple Rain” and also got bleeped in the process, guessing correctly that it was never nominated or won an Oscar. The film's score, yes. The song, no.

Kaluuya failed with Donna Summer's “Last Dance.” It won an Oscar. He said otherwise, with Close joking he was too young to recall the Summer era.

Glenn Close arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello