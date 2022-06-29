journal-news logo
X

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF

This image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig in a scene from "Knives Out." Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out.” It will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig in a scene from "Knives Out." Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out.” It will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that “Glass Onion” will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. “Knives Out” also launched in Toronto, in 2019.

While “Knives Out" was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.

In “Glass Onion," Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for a new mystery. It co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig, from left, Lakeith Stanfield and Noah Segan in a scene from "Knives Out." Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out.” It will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

Credit: Claire Folger

This image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig, from left, Lakeith Stanfield and Noah Segan in a scene from "Knives Out." Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out.” It will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

Credit: Claire Folger

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig, from left, Lakeith Stanfield and Noah Segan in a scene from "Knives Out." Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out.” It will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

Credit: Claire Folger

Credit: Claire Folger

In Other News
1
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing
2
Tan's doubles partner angered by Wimbledon withdrawal
3
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine's last eastern stronghold
4
New York's 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun
5
San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top