Give and take: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal

In comparison, Ukraine's top donor, the United States, has committed $9.1 billion in security aid since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24.

To put more pressure on Russia, Britain announced it will send additional multiple launch rocket systems and guided missiles to Ukraine. The missiles can hit targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away with pinpoint accuracy, the U.K. government said.

The new weapons, whose number wasn’t specified, come on top of several rocket-launch systems Britain provided earlier this year after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the bolstered military support shows the West “will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine to help them defend against Putin’s invasion."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking by videoconference to the meeting of mostly northern European countries, pleaded for more aid. “The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe,” he said.

Britain said Moscow was already strained by the need to produce armored fighting vehicles for its troops in Ukraine and hence “is highly unlikely to be capable of fulfilling some export orders,” in a sector it has long taken pride in.

The British defense intelligence update, highlighting "the increasing effect of Western sanctions," dovetails with Western belief that the series of measures imposed on the Kremlin since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine are increasingly having an impact on the Russian economy.

The update said that because of the war and sanctions, “its military industrial capacity is now under significant strain, and the credibility of many of its weapon systems has been undermined by their association with Russian forces' poor performance.”

As the war nears the half-year point, Russia faces other challenges. Amid reports that hundreds of Russian soldiers were refusing to fight and trying to quit the military, covert recruitment efforts are underway that include using prisoners to make up for a shortage in trained troops.

Russia's military credibility came under more pressure on Wednesday when Ukraine said nine Russian warplanes were destroyed following explosions at an air base in Russian-controlled Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack.

Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in the blasts — or that any attack took place. But satellite photos clearly showed at least seven fighter planes at the base had been blown up and others probably damaged.

The U.K.'s Wallace dismissed Russian explanations of the blasts, including a wayward cigarette butt, as “excuses.”

"When you just look at the footage of two simultaneous explosions not quite next to each other, and some of the reported damage even by the Russian authorities, I think it’s clear that that’s not something that happens by someone dropping a cigarette,” the British minister said.

Ukrainian forces mounting a broad counter-offensive in the south have recaptured 54 settlements in the Kherson region, overrun by Russia in the early days of the war, the governor said Thursday.

Speaking on Ukrainian TV, Yaroslav Yanushevych also accused Moscow of shelling the areas it lost in retaliation, creating a “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in towns and villages along the region's northern boundary. The governor said 92% of the Kherson region remains under Russian occupation.

In the east of the country, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled Russian attempts to advance on the city of Bakhmut, a key target of Moscow’s offensive in the Donetsk region. It also said Russian troops had tried and failed to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near the cities of Kramatorsk and Avdiivka, also in the Donetsk region.

The military also reported Russian shelling of dozens of towns and villages in Ukraine’s north, south and east.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to divulge details about the country's military operations.

“If you want victory for Ukraine, then that’s another matter, and you should feel your responsibility for every word you say about what our state is preparing in terms of defense or counter-offensives,” he said.

Russia, meanwhile, was taking apparent steps to strengthen its control over the eastern Luhansk region after driving out the last Ukrainian troops last month. Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbas, the industrial heartland.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, said he was joined on a visit to the region by Russia's top law enforcement and security officials and also the minister in charge of construction.

Medvedev, in a post on a messaging app, said they met with local Kremlin-backed officials to discuss “restoring infrastructure, repairing hospitals and preparing schools for the start of the school year, solving social problems and supporting civilians.”

In other developments Thursday:

— Burial services were held for 11 more unidentified bodies found in Bucha, the town outside the Ukrainian capital that saw hundreds of people slaughtered under Russian occupation early in the war.

— The governments of Ukraine and Russia traded more accusations over which side was responsible for shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to Moscow and Kyiv to stop military action around Europe's largest nuclear plant to avoid a catastrophe.

— The European Union's ban on coal imports from Russia took effect following a long phase-in that started in April. The 27-nation EU said it will affect about 25% of Russian coal exports and create a loss of about $8 billion a year. The EU is also trying to wean itself off Russian gas imports, but is too dependent to impose a full ban.

— And in perhaps the most symbolic example of give and take on Thursday, McDonald's announced plans to start reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months. The fast-food giant shuttered and sold hundreds of its Russian restaurants in March.

Looking beyond a hoped-for return to peace, Scholz said Germany was working with the EU to develop plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“That is going to be a big, big task which can hardly be described as a Marshall Plan,” he said, referring to the massive U.S. aid plan for Europe in the wake of World War II. “It’s bigger.”

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Workers take from a refrigerator truck and put into a coffin a body of unidentified civilian murdered by the Russian troops during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Eleven unidentified bodies exhumed from a mass grave were buried in Bucha Thursday.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption The Russian rocket launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region is seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov) Credit: Vadim Belikov

Combined Shape Caption Danish Defense Minister Morten Boedskov, right, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the donor conference for Ukraine at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The international donation conference will strengthen the long-term support for Ukraine with discussions on how financing, weapons production, training and demining can be strengthened going forward. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Philip Davali

Combined Shape Caption British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during the closing presser of the donor conference for Ukraine at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The international donation conference will strengthen the long-term support for Ukraine with discussions on how financing, weapons production, training and demining can be strengthened going forward. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Philip Davali

Combined Shape Caption A satellite image by Planet Labs PBC shows Saki Air Base after an explosion there Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in the Crimean Peninsula, the Black Sea peninsula seized from Ukraine by Russia and annexed in March 2014. Ukraine said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Credit: Planet Labs PBC

Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Saki Air Base on May 16 2022, in the Crimean Peninsula, the Black Sea peninsula seized from Ukraine by Russia and annexed in March 2014. Ukraine's air force said Wednesday, Aug. 10 that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows aircraft at Saki Air Base on May 16 2022, in the Crimean Peninsula, the Black Sea peninsula seized from Ukraine by Russia and annexed in March 2014. Ukraine's air force said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. McDonald's announced Thursday, Aug. 10, 2022, that the company will start reopening restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months, a symbol of the war-torn country's return to some sense of normalcy and a show of support after the American fast-food chain pulled out of Russia. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined Shape Caption A woman crosses train tracks to get to a residential area of town in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends his first annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn