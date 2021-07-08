Giuliani's DC law license suspended until NY case resolved

In a two-page order the court cited the action last month by a New York appeals court and said Giuliani is “suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding."

Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s lawyer throughout his efforts to have the 2020 election overturned, was suspended from practicing law by the New York court because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump's loss in the presidential race.