Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans

Police have said the shooting last Wednesday at Hair World Salon might be connected to two previous drive-by shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. But Garcia said Tuesday that police are still investigating whether Smith, who is Black, was involved. The description of the suspect's vehicle was similar in all three shootings.

According to the affidavit, Smith’s girlfriend told detectives that he had been delusional about Asian Americans ever since being involved in a car crash two years ago with a man of Asian descent. She said he had been admitted to several mental health facilities because of the delusions.

Whenever Smith is around an Asian American, “he begins having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him,” his girlfriend told police. She said he was fired for “verbally attacking” his boss, who was of Asian descent.

Garcia declined to comment on whether Smith has been diagnosed with a mental illness or whether Smith legally obtained the gun used in the shooting, saying both questions are still being investigated.

The shooting in Dallas occurred a few days before a white gunman killed 10 Black people Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a gunman who authorities said was motivated by political hatred for Taiwan killed one person and wounded five Sunday at a southern California church where mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners had gathered.

Authorities in Dallas have said a man dressed all in black opened fire in the salon, then drove away in a maroon minivan. Garcia said investigators found that a similar vehicle had been reported as involved in two other recent shootings. Someone opened fire in an April 2 drive-by near the salon and Garcia said the vehicle was also linked to a May 10 shooting about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of there. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

The three women who were shot at the salon last Wednesday were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Garcia said the suspect walked into the salon with a .22-caliber rifle and fired about 13 times. One woman was injured in her arm, one in her foot and another in her lower back, he said. They have all been released from the hospital and are recovering, according to police.

One of the women injured in the shooting spoke Monday night at a community meeting with police. Her arm in a sling, she said in Korean that she was worried about how she would continue to make a living.

“There are lives that have changed forever because of this,” Garcia said Tuesday.

Police Sr. Cpl. Soo Nam also addressed the reporters at Tuesday’s news conference, delivering a statement on the arrest in Korean. Garcia said the department has 10 officers who speak Korean.

The salon is in the heart of Koreatown, which is in a part of the city that was transformed in the 1980s from an industrial area to a thriving district with shopping, dining, markets, medical offices and salons.

Anti-Asian violence has risen sharply in recent years. Last year, six women of Asian descent were among the eight killed in a shooting at massage businesses in and near Atlanta, heightening anger and fear among Asian Americans.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.

Caption Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia pauses while speaking to reporters during a news conference at police headquarters headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia pauses while speaking to reporters during a news conference at police headquarters headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Dallas Police senior corporal Soo Kim addresses reporters in Korean as police Chief Eddie Garcia, left, looks on during a news conference at police headquarters headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption Dallas Police senior corporal Soo Kim addresses reporters in Korean as police Chief Eddie Garcia, left, looks on during a news conference at police headquarters headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Rebecca Slezak Credit: Rebecca Slezak Caption This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Rebecca Slezak Credit: Rebecca Slezak

Caption Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, left, speaks to reporters about a recent shooting as senior corporal Soo Kim stands by during a news conference at police headquarters headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, left, speaks to reporters about a recent shooting as senior corporal Soo Kim stands by during a news conference at police headquarters headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Chief Eddie Garcia, right, rubs his eyes for a moment as senior corporal Soo Kim addresses reporters in Korean during a news conference at police headquarters headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption Chief Eddie Garcia, right, rubs his eyes for a moment as senior corporal Soo Kim addresses reporters in Korean during a news conference at police headquarters headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption This photo shows a shattered mirror inside Hair World Salon Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Rebecca Slezak Credit: Rebecca Slezak Caption This photo shows a shattered mirror inside Hair World Salon Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Rebecca Slezak Credit: Rebecca Slezak

Caption This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Rebecca Slezak Credit: Rebecca Slezak Caption This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Rebecca Slezak Credit: Rebecca Slezak

Caption This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo by Jamie Stengel) Credit: Jamie Stengel Credit: Jamie Stengel Caption This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo by Jamie Stengel) Credit: Jamie Stengel Credit: Jamie Stengel