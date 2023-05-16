Girl allegedly abducted by noncustodial mother found safe in North Carolina

Asheville police then took Unbehaun into custody. The child has since been reunited with her father.

“We are overjoyed to report that the child is in good condition and in good spirits since being reunited with her father," South Elgin Police Chief Jerry Krawczyk said in a statement.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the girl was 9 when Unehaun, her noncustodial mother, allegedly abducted her from South Elgin on July 5, 2017.

In its news release, the center included a statement from the girl's father, identified only as "Ryan," where he said he's "overjoyed" that his daughter "is home safe." He thanked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, South Elgin police and other law enforcement agencies for their efforts.

“We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning,” he added.

The girl's 2017 abduction was featured on the Netflix Unsolved Mysteries reboot, WLOS-TV reported.