Gio Reyna makes US soccer debut, a day before 18th birthday

Reyna, who has become a regular at Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, was among three forwards set to make their debuts, joined by 19-year-old Konrad de la Fuente of Barcelona and 20-year-old Nicholas Gioacchini of Caen. Reyna became just the 12th player to make an appearance before turning 18.

Claudio Reyna was a U.S. captain and played in three World Cups. He was 20 years, 5 months, 26 days when he made the first of 112 national team appearances as a 61st-minute substitute in an exhibition against Norway at Tempe, Arizona, on Jan. 15, 1994.