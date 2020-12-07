Gilyard's late 3 leads No. 19 Richmond past Wofford, 77-72

The lead changed hands five times the rest of the way until Tyler Burton scored in the lane to put Richmond ahead 73-72 with 1:09 left. After Jones missed for the Terriers, Gilyard hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to give Richmond more of a cushion.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers arrived averaging 99 points after beating Toccoa Falls 88-49 and Carver College 111-37, but they missed their first 13 shots against the Spiders. When Jones finally broke the drought with 12:54 left in the half, it sparked a 15-8 run.

Richmond: The Spiders' ranking marks their highest since Dec. 23, 1957, when they were 17th. The game was their first inside the top 20 since Dec. 28, 1957, when they lost 59-55 to La Salle.

UP NEXTThe Terriers play at South Carolina on Thursday.

The Spiders remain at home to face Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

