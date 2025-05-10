Gilgeous-Alexander hears taunts at end, smiles through them as Thunder fall 113-104 in OT to Nuggets

“It’s easy to taunt when you’re up,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who was 7 of 22 from the floor Friday night, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with 18 points. "I don’t ever want to show them that I’m defeated or mad or anything like that. Nothing’s written. The series is not over, and we have a lot to be optimistic about.

“I didn’t perform the way I did down the stretch, but I have an opportunity the next game and the next game after that, to make up for it. I’m optimistic about it."

The Thunder were coming off a 43-point wipeout of Denver in Game 2 where everything seemed so easy. This game was a grind, especially in overtime where they were outscored 11-2, going 1 of 7 from the floor and turning it over twice.

It's all part of the process for the young Thunder, who trail 2-1 in the series heading into Game 4 on Sunday at Ball Arena.

“Losses always sting, especially in the playoffs,” said coach Mark Daigneault, whose team swept Memphis in the first round. “But what I would say is we are in the process of becoming a great team, and we’ve checked a lot of boxes in that process. One thing that it takes to be a great team is you get taken to the limit in the playoffs, and you’ve got a rise to the challenges that you’re confronted with."

The good in Game 3 for the Thunder: Holding Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, to 8 of 25 shooting, including 0 of 10 from 3-point range. They also saw Jalen Williams erupt for 32 points and dominated the offensive boards by an 18-5 margin. They outscored Denver 56-32 in the paint.

The not-so-good in Game 3: Shooting 25.7% from behind the 3-point line and an off night from Gilgeous-Alexander, the favorite to win the MVP over Jokic.

“It sucks to lose, but you can’t throw everything out the window when you do,” Daigneault explained. “You’ve got to learn from the good and the bad."

The Thunder plan to study the film and learn from Game 3 — just like they did after losing the first game of the series.

“Not everything is all sunshine and rainbows," Williams said. "There are going to be a lot of ups and downs to it. It’s about how you win these days in between and I think that’s what makes a really good team.”

