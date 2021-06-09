Gidey breaks 2-day-old women's world record in 10,000 meters

Gidey clocked 29 minutes, 1.03 seconds at the Ethiopian Olympic trials, which are being held in the Netherlands. Tsigie Gebreselama was second in 30:06.01.

Gidey took 5.79 seconds off Hassan’s record set at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games. Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutch runner, had bettered the previous record — Ethiopian Almaz Ayana‘s winning time at the 2016 Rio Olympics — by 10.63 seconds.