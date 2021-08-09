Giants take Barkley off physically unable to perform list

Coach Joe Judge made the announcement Monday, noting Barkley is not going to be pushed and there is no timetable to get him into a preseason game — or even play when the season opens on Sept. 12.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee in the second game of last season and needed major reconstructive surgery. The Penn State product has undergone massive rehabilitation. He started training camp two weeks ago on the PUP list, but has been on the field watching his teammates.