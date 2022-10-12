Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back

BreakingNews
Crews called to ‘active incident’ at Warren County Career Center
The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved.

Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants' 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.

Gillan is in his first season with the Giants (4-1). He has punted 21 times for a 51-yard average with a 41.6-yard net.

Being a punter, Gillan could easily practice only one day this week and be ready for Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2).

