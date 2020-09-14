Giants, Padres to play DH after false positive virus test

Games on Friday and Saturday were postponed following the positive test, the first postponements due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

“Following a careful review of all of the details presented in the particular case regarding a San Francisco Giants player that led to the postponements of their road games in San Diego on Friday and Saturday, the committee has determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel,” MLB said in a statement.