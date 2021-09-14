Giants clinch playoff spot, thump Padres 9-1 for 8th in row

San Diego fell a game behind idle Cincinnati for the second NL wild card.

After the final out, Giants players hugged on the field and coaches did the same in the dugout before heading inside the clubhouse for a bubbly celebration.

It's the earliest date the franchise has ever clinched a trip to the postseason.

The Padres scored on back-to-back doubles by Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. off Jarlin García in the third.

Zack Littell (3-0) retired five batters to get the win. José Álvarez, Camilo Doval and Kervin Castro followed and combined for four scoreless innings.

Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers had two hits apiece for San Diego.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, an injury he apparently aggravated playing catch before the game. That’s a blow to the rotation, as Blake Snell is receiving treatment for groin tightness that limited him to 11 pitches against the Dodgers on Sunday. RHP Shaun Anderson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill Paddack’s roster spot.

Giants: LHP José Quintana was reinstated from the paternity list. OF Mauricio Dubon was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Arrieta (5-12, 7.04 ERA) makes his third start for the Padres since signing as a minor league free agent Aug. 16. Arrieta allowed three runs in five innings during his last outing against the Astros.

Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.33) is winless in his previous four starts and has allowed six earned runs over the last 14 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Fireworks go off behind the scoreboard at Oracle Park after the San Francisco Giants defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game to clinch a postseason berth in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption San Francisco Giants pitcher Kervin Castro celebrates after the Giants defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game to clinch a postseason berth in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption San Francisco Giants players celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game to clinch a postseason berth in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali falls backward after catching an out in foul territory hit by San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, middle, celebrates with LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) and Brandon Crawford (35) after the Giants defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game to clinch a postseason berth in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption San Diego Padres' Jake Marisnick reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu