Giants and Judge finally win, beat Washington on fumble TD

Washington rallied from a 10-point deficit to tie the game midway before a rare Giants quarterback pressure turned the game around.

On a third-and-9 from the Giants 45, linebacker Kyler Fackrell strip-sacked Allen for an 8-yard loss. Crowder chased down the bouncing ball, gained possession and ran untouched to the end zone — to the applause of teammates. No fans were allowed at the game at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones, who wasted a long third-quarter drive with an awful interception, threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton and Graham Gano kicked two field goals.

Allen threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas, and Dustin Hopkins, who missed from 47 yards on the opening drive, hit two shorter field goals.

Jones, who rushed for a team-high 74 yards, was 12 of 19 for 112 yards and an interception by Kendall Fuller in the back of the end zone that ended a nine-minute-plus drive.

Allen was 31 of 42 for 280 yards and an interception by James Bradberry, which set up the Slayton score.

Washington used a pair of time-consuming 70-yard drives to tie the game at 13-all with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 13-3 late in the second quarter, Rivera made a gutsy call on fourth-and-4 from the New York 40. Allen hit Dontrelle Inman for 15 yards after scrambling away from pressure. He capped the 13-play drive with a 5-yard rainbow toss to Thomas.

ALTERNATING TACKLES:

Giants LT Andrew Thomas, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, did not start for the first time this season. Fellow rookie Matt Peart, a third-round pick, started. Thomas replaced him in the second quarter but went back to the bench early in the third after missing a block on a third-and-1 at the Washington 37. He returned in the fourth quarter.

SOCIAL JUSTICE

Both teams were on the field for the national anthem. Washington's Tim Settle, Landon Collins and Montez Sweat raised fists. The Giants had roughly 15 players take a knee. They had a similar number the first two home games.

INJURIES

Washington: Starting LG Saahdiq Charles was hurt on the second play from scrimmage (left leg) and didn't return. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden left with a hamstring injury.

Giants: The most serious injury was to WR C.J. Board. He was carted off the field early in the third quarter after taking a big hit from Washington safety Deshazor Everett trying to catch a low pass. He was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck injury and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Backup CB Darney Holmes (neck) left in the first half; LB Blake Martinez and DT Dexter Lawrence were evaluated for concussions and returned.

UP NEXT

Both teams stay in NFC East. Washington hosts Dallas next Sunday. The Giants have a short week and play in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Giants' Julian Love (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Giants' Darius Slayton catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Football Team's Fabian Moreau (25) and Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) throws a pass away from New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

New York Giants' Graham Gano (5) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo