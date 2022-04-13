journal-news logo
Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female coach on field

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, shakes hands with San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, shakes hands with San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Nation & World
By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants against San Diego

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against San Diego.

The 31-year-old Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected.

When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd — and a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Nakken had previously coached the position in spring training and during part of a July 2020 exhibition game at Oakland against now-Padres manager Bob Melvin when he was skipper of the Athletics. She started at first again a night later against the A's in San Francisco as the teams prepared for the pandemic-delayed season.

“You feel a sense of pride to be out there,” Nakken said at the time. “Me personally, it’s the best place to watch a game, that’s for sure.”

The former Sacramento State softball star, whose blonde braid hung out from her orange protective helmet Tuesday, became the first female coach in the big leagues when she was hired for Giants manager Gabe Kapler's staff in January 2020.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken runs to get in position, near San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken runs to get in position, near San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken runs to get in position, near San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken signs autographs for fans prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken signs autographs for fans prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken signs autographs for fans prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

