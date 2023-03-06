Giannis' triple-double taken away by the NBA in stat review

The league adjusted the statistics from the Milwaukee-Washington game Sunday night and erased Antetokounmpo's final rebound, the one that would have given him a triple-double.

He grabbed a defensive rebound with about nine seconds left, knowing that left him one rebound short of 10. He hustled the ball downcourt, got near the rim the Bucks were shooting at, hesitated for a moment before throwing the ball intentionally into the bottom of the rim and catching it.