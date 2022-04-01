journal-news logo
Giannis becomes Bucks' scoring leader in OT win over Nets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee's career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason with the win, in which Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16 before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter.

Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Bruce Brown had 23.

Just as in the memorable end to their second-round series last summer, when the Bucks overcame 48 points from Durant — most ever in a Game 7 — overtime was needed to determine a winner. Milwaukee took that one 115-111 and pulled it out Thursday out behind a second straight 40-point game from Antetokounmpo.

He came into the game 39 points behind Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's career scoring leader who had 14,211 points after beginning his career in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo passed him with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left that knotted it at 110.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots from between Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), Wesley Matthews (23) and Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks as Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

