Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Maxwell's lawyers had previously said the request for a new trial would include all known undisputed remarks of the juror, along with recorded statements and the questionnaire all jurors filled out. Potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire asking: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

Quoting from the press reports in a letter, prosecutors said the juror asserted that he "flew through" the questionnaire and didn't recall being asked if he'd been a victim of sex abuse. Prosecutors called for any juror investigation to be "conducted exclusively under the supervision of the Court." The juror himself has retained a lawyer.

Maxwell has maintained she's innocent, and her family promised an appeal of her conviction. Her lawyers vigorously fought the charges against her during trial, arguing that she was being used as a scapegoat by prosecutors determined to hold someone accountable for Epstein's crimes after the financier and convicted sex offender killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019.

