Ghana president re-elected for 2nd term in tight race

The president said his initial work is to reverse the effects of COVID-19 and then rebuild the economy.

Most of the other candidates in the election congratulated Akufo-Addo, but Mahama had not yet spoken. This was the third time Akufo-Addo and Mahama faced off. Mahama won the 2012 elections, but lost in 2016 to Akufo-Addo.

Legislative results from Monday’s election hade ot yet been announced.

The streets of Accra, the capital, were filled with celebrations after the announcement.

Earlier Wednesday police said at least five people had been killed and at least a dozen injured in violence related to the presidential and legislative elections. Twenty-one violent outbreaks have been identified as election-related across the country, Ghana’s Police Service said Wednesday. It urged calm.

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoin casts his vote at a polling station in Accra, Ghana, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Voters lined up early in Ghana to cast their ballots in presidential and legislative elections likely to test the West African nation's credentials as one of the most politically stable countries on the continent. (AP Photo/Ofoe Amegavie) Credit: Ofoe Amegavie Credit: Ofoe Amegavie

Electoral commission officials count the ballots after polls closed in Accra, Ghana, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

People line up to vote at a polling station in Accra, Ghana, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.