Getafe complains to Spanish league that Madrid’s Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood ‘rapist’

Spanish radio station Cadena SER originally reported the complaint by Getafe. The league confirmed the complaint to The Associated Press and said that it will use a lip-reading service to determine what happened and then decide how to proceed.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United in September after the English player left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

He had not played for United since Jan. 2022 after he was implicated in controlling and coercive behavior and assault relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online. Prosecutors in England closed their case in Feb. 2023, saying “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

But United and the player decided it was best for him to find a new club. Greenwood has said he “did not do the things I was accused of.”

Neither Real Madrid nor Getafe immediately responded to requests for comment by the AP.

It is not clear what possible action, if any, could be taken against Bellingham in case it is established he did insult Greenwood as Getafe alleges.

Greenwood, 22, has played well for Getafe and helped it reach 10th place despite the loss to leader Madrid.

