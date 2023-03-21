Get sett for delays: Badgers burrow under Dutch train tracks

John Voppen, CEO of ProRail, the company that maintains Dutch railroads, appealed for a speeding up of the procedures.

“In the interests of travelers and carriers, more space is needed to be able to take action more quickly,” he said in a statement. “We are of course in urgent consultation with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management about this.”

ProRail says that badgers like digging into the steep sides of earthen dikes that carry many Dutch train tracks. That can cause the tracks to subside, endangering trains.

“Living together with badgers can be a real puzzle,” the company said on its website.