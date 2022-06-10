Germany's Scholz urges Kosovo, Serbia to commit to dialogue

Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, declared independence in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s sovereignty, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not.

The six Western Balkan countries are at different stages of their EU membership aspirations. Serbia and Montenegro have started full negotiations, while Albania and North Macedonia have faced delays in the EU launching their talks.

Kosovo and Bosnia are in the early stages of the membership process.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the country would apply for EU candidacy status, which Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have done. Kurti described joining the EU as “the only future.”

Scholz praised Kosovo for supporting EU sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, calling the government in Pristina “a reliable partner.”

He also reminded the Serbian government that any country hoping to become an EU member should abide by its laws and customs. Serbia has not joined EU sanctions on Russia and considers Moscow a close ally. Serbia is also heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Scholz also plans to visit Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia and Bulgaria on his Balkans trip.

In Tallinn, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer urged Friday that western Balkan countries seeking EU membership should not be forgotten as Ukraine knocks at the EU door.

“We must give these states the same chance as Ukraine. They need this just as urgently and have been waiting for decades in some cases,” Nehammer said. “We can’t leave out the western Balkan countries, but also Moldova.”

The EU's 27 nations have been united in backing Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow since the start of the war in February. European leaders are expected to consider Ukraine’s bid for EU candidate status at the end of June.

Nehammer was in the Estonian capital to meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania; Geir Moulson in Berlin, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen and Philip-Moritz Jenne in Vienna contributed.

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti attend a joint press conference in Kosovo capital Pristina on Friday, June 10, 2022. Scholz is on a one day visit to the country. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reviews the honor guard with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, in the Kosovo capital Pristina, Friday, June 10, 2022. Scholz is on a one day visit to the country. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, second left and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti review the honor guard, in the Kosovo capital Pristina, Friday, June 10, 2022. Scholz is on a one day visit to the country. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)