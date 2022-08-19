Germany's Scholz questioned over handling of tax scam

Testifying Friday before a parliamentary hearing of Hamburg's state assembly, Scholz insisted that the meetings he held in 2016 and 2017 with a representative of the private bank M.M. Warburg were above board. At the time the bank had been ordered to repay millions of euros (dollars) in tax refunds it had wrongly claimed for share trades.

Soon after the meetings, Hamburg officials dropped demands for Warburg to repay 47 million euros.