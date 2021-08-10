Germany's railway workers to go on nationwide 2-day strike

Many German states are on summer vacation, and travelers are heavily relying on trains to get around. However, customers who have already bought tickets for the coming days when train travel will likely come to a standstill in Germany can request refunds.

The GDL union, which has more than 35,000 members, went on nationwide strikes eight times in 2014 and 2015 to push through its demands.

During the recent negotiations, the larger EVG railway workers union agreed to a deal last year which included a 1.5% increase in 2022 and rules out job cuts.

The European Union's competition watchdog approved 550 million euros in state aid for Deutsche Bahn on Tuesday to help the company cover losses from the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March-June 2020.

Caption Numerous locomotives stand unlit at Maschen freight station, while one has its headlights on, in Maschen, Germany, Tuesday night, Aug. 10, 2021. German railway workers are going a nationwide strike starting Tuesday night, the head of the GDL union said after announcing that 95% of its members had voted to back the move. Travelers were warned to expect disruptions. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP) Credit: Jonas Walzberg Credit: Jonas Walzberg

Caption Two railway employees walk behind a red signal across the tracks at Maschen freight station, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Maschen, Germany. The announced strike at Deutsche Bahn began on Tuesday evening. Members of the German Locomotive Drivers' Union initially grounded freight trains, as a spokeswoman confirmed. In passenger traffic, the strike should then also begin in the night to Wednesday. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP) Credit: Jonas Walzberg Credit: Jonas Walzberg