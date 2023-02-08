Germany's Merkel receives UNESCO peace prize in Ivory Coast

In accepting the award, Merkel spoke of current refugee crises, particularly the war in Ukraine.

“We had thought that the time of war in Europe had passed," Merkel said. "But since the 24th of February of last year, which is when Russia’s vicious aggression on Ukraine took place, we have come to the sad conclusion that that’s not the case. This has shaken Europe to its roots.”

The 68-year-old center-right politician, who led Germany for 16 years, has kept a relatively low profile since handing over to successor Olaf Scholz in December 2021.

Among a few other appearances, the one-time physicist accepted an award from the U.N. refugee agency and gave a speech honoring the former head of a national scientific academy in which she mentioned gut flora and antibiotic resistance. Her political memoirs are due to be published in 2024.

The Félix Houphouët-Boigny Peace Prize awarded to Merkel on Wednesday is named for Ivory Coast's first president after independence from France in 1960. The award was presented to Merkel in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast's capital and the hometown of the late Houphouët-Boigny.

___

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.