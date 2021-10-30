Germany's Merkel ready to have more time to read, travel

Germany held its national election last month. The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats are currently in talks about forming a coalition government. The three parties said earlier this month they aim to have the country’s next chancellor in place in early December.

Outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose center-left Social Democrats narrowly won the election, appears to have the best chance of succeeding Merkel.

Until the next government has been formed, Merkel will continue to lead Germany in a caretaker position, and on Saturday was attending the Group of 20 summit in Rome.

Merkel, who is 67, said she feels gratitude to have been able to have served the county and also looks back with satisfaction “on a long, and in some cases complicated, period."

"A little melancholy will perhaps also come later,” she added.

Caption FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for her certificate of dismissal, right, in Berlin, Oct. 26, 2021. Angela Merkel said in interview with weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of the country and was now looking forward to dedicate time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship. (Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

