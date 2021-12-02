Germany's Merkel at farewell ceremony: Don't tolerate hate

Hagen, like Merkel, grew up in East Germany, but emigrated to the West in 1976 after clashing with the communist country’s authorities.

Merkel explained that the song was “a highlight of my youth, which is known to have taken place in the GDR.” East Germany was officially known as the German Democratic Republic.

“By chance, (the song) is also set in a region that was in my former constituency" on the Baltic Sea, she added. “As such, it all fits together.”

Her second choice was a popular chanson by German singer Hildegard Knef called “It Shall Rain Red Roses for Me.” She was presented with a bouquet of the flowers.

The final piece chosen by the daughter of a Protestant pastor was an 18th century Christian hymn, “Holy God, we Praise thy Name.”

Merkel remains caretaker chancellor until her successor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, is sworn in next week. She wished him and his new center-left government "all the best, good luck and much success."

The long-time leader also urged her audience to “always see the world through the eyes of others too” and to work “with joy in your hearts.”

Before Thursday evening's ceremony, she met other federal and state leaders to agree on new measures to curb coronavirus infections in Germany.

