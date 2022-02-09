Germany's diplomacy to pivot toward fighting climate change

Morgan said she planned to use her lengthy experience within the environmental movement and think tanks “to support and further the goals of Germany and the EU worldwide.”

“The energy transition is a clear soft power of Germany's, and I will actively use it,” she said, referring to efforts by Europe's biggest economy to phase out nuclear power this year, end coal use by the end of the decade and use only renewable energy by 2045.

Morgan said switching into a senior government post — her American counterpart will be U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — after long criticizing countries for failing to do enough to curb climate change was “a unique chance” to pursue an issue she's focused on for 30 years.

Baerbock said she would lead Germany's delegation to this year's U.N. climate conference, being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

