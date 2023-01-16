journal-news logo
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernization programs and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernization programs and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Lambrecht said in a statement Monday that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy.

“The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said.

