Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Germany's Bayer sells pest control business for $2.6 billion

Nation & World
1 hour ago
German chemical and health care company Bayer says it is selling a U.S.-based pest control business to private equity firm Cinven for $2.6 billion

BERLIN (AP) — German chemical and health care company Bayer said Thursday it is selling a U.S.-based pest control business to private equity firm Cinven for $2.6 billion.

Bayer said the Environmental Science Professional business, which is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, had about 800 employees last year. It specializes in “environmental solutions” for pest, disease and weed control in non-agricultural areas.

Bayer board member Rodrigo Santos said in a statement that the sale of the business, which the company said it planned to divest in February 2021, “allows us to focus on our core agricultural business.”

The sale is expected to close in this year's second half, and the proceeds will be used to reduce Bayer's net financial debt.

In Other News
1
Sanctions on Abramovich see restrictions placed on Chelsea
2
Experts: How to impose internet sanctions on Russia
3
Live updates: Russia, Ukraine officials open talks in Turkey
4
Taiwan minister: China war a disaster regardless of outcome
5
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, wounds 17, officials say
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top