BreakingNews
Rhoden family speaks after guilty verdict in Pike County murder trial
journal-news logo
X

Germany: woman arrested for shutting roommate's ventilator

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
German authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate's ventilator - twice - because she was bothered by the sound it made

BERLIN (AP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator - twice - because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.

The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman's ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.

The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail.

In Other News
1
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 88
2
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments
3
England's Rice admits mid-season World Cup taking its toll
4
Russian FM: US, NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict
5
An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top