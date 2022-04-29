Germany, Turkey summon envoys in row over Kavala verdict

Western governments and rights groups strongly criticized this week's ruling which found Osman Kavala guilty of attempting to overthrow the government with mass protests in 2013. The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for “aiding” the attempt.

Christofer Burger, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, said Turkey's envoy to Berlin was summoned for talks Friday morning. Turkey retaliated by summoning German Ambassador Juergen Schulz, Turkey's state run Anadolu Agency reported.