Germany to send Kyiv anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems

Military analysts have said the battles in the Donbas are a race against time: The Kremlin is hoping for a victory before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

The West is hoping to tilt the balance. President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. will provide Ukraine with the more advanced rocket systems that its leaders have asked for. In an essay published in The New York Times, Biden said the rocket systems will enable Ukraine "to more precisely strike key targets."

U.S. officials, speaking before Biden’s announcement on condition of anonymity, said Washington will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. The rockets could be used both to intercept Russian artillery and to take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk.

The announcements come amid claims at home and abroad that Germany has been slow to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia.

Caption A woman rides a bicycle near buildings destroyed by attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Ludmila Telehyna, 73, looks into a neighbor's appartment in the building where she lives, damaged in an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption The home of Eduard Zelenskyy and Nila Zelinska destroyed by attacks in Potashnya, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter, she was able to find in her destroyed house in Potashnya outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Zelinska just returned to her home town after escaping war to find out she is homeless. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption People line up outside a Church to get food and clothing in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption An elderly woman walks past a car damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption Residents carry water in front of an apartment building damaged in an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption View of an apartment building damaged in an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A boy runs in front of a building destroyed by attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Eduard Zelenskyy pets his dog at his home destroyed by attacks in Potashnya, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Zelenskyy just returned to his home town after escaping war to find out he is homeless. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Blood stains mark the stairs inside a building damaged in an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Nila Zelinska, center, is about to embrace her neighbor as she arrives to her home that was destroyed during attacks, in Potashnya, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko