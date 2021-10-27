Germany to end national 'epidemic' situation next month

Members of the three parties that hope to form Germany’s new government announced the country's new direction on the pandemic to reporters in Berlin.

Germany held national elections last month. The Social Democrats, environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal earlier this month, and said they hope to announce a deal for a new government in early December.

If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her likely successor would be Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, her vice chancellor and finance minister since 2018.

Until then, Merkel and her Cabinet will continue to lead the government in a caretaker position.

On Wednesday, the country's disease control agency reported reported 23.212 new virus cases, up from 17. 015 cases a week ago. More than 4.5 million people have been registered as infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic in Germany and 95.359 people have died.

Caption FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, a doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the vaccination campaign called '#HierWirdGeimpft', #Here We Vaccinate, at the Ruth Cohn School in Berlin, Germany. The German parliament will not extend the 'epidemic situation of national scope' when it expires next month, but keep in place certain measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber