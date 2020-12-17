Germany takes in sick kids, others from Greek migrant camps

The charter flight was the last as part of fulfilling a promise by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in March to help Greece with a total of 243 sick children and their close families. Three more families were to arrive soon on a commercial flight.

Overall, Germany has taken in 1,519 migrants from Greece since April, including 150 children who had been left in need of emergency shelter after a series of fires destroyed the country's largest refugee camp, Moria, on the island of Lesbos in September.