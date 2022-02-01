Germany: Suspects in police shooting had been poaching

Reinforcements who arrived about 10 minutes later found one officer dead and the other seriously injured. They found the main suspect's driving license and a national ID card. The 38-year-old was tracked down and arrested hours later. Authorities also found the other suspect, age 32, and the van with a loading area full of dead animals.

Investigators believe that the suspects used at least two weapons, a shotgun and a hunting rifle, and that both shot at the police officers, Orthen said. He said they believe that “this killing of the two police officers served to cover up the poaching that preceded it.”

The suspects' finances apparently were “anything but orderly” and their social position “rather fragile,” Orthen said. Investigators acknowledged that they will need to explore the motive further, but said they had no indication of any political motivation. They were still looking into whether the suspects had firearms licenses.

Neither suspect has a previous conviction, officials said. However, one was known to authorities for suspected poaching and fleeing the scene of an accident; and the other for suspected fraud.

The 38-year-old suspect hasn't given any information, Orthen said. The 32-year-old one has told investigators that the pair were poaching and gave an account of the traffic stop and the shooting, but has denied firing any shots himself, he added.