Germany: "Solidarity" with Greece, Cyprus in Turkey dispute

The U.S. State Department issued a statement deploring Turkey's move, saying it "unilaterally raises tensions in the region and deliberately complicates the resumption of crucial exploratory talks between our NATO Allies Greece and Turkey.”

“We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece,” the statement added." Unilateral actions cannot build trust and will not produce enduring solutions."

The Turkish search vessel, Oruc Reis, left the port of Antalya on Monday for a mission expected o end Oct. 22. According to Greek media it is escorted by warships.

Maas stressed that talks between the nations can only work in a “constructive atmosphere” and appealed “to Turkey not to close the window for dialogue that has just opened with Greece through unilateral measures.”

“Ankara must stop alternating between relaxation and provocation if the government is interested in talks, as it has repeatedly said,” he said.

Renewed Turkish gas exploration in the disputed areas would be “a major setback to efforts to de-escalate and thus also for the further development of EU-Turkey relations,” Maas said.