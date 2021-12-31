Germany shuts down half of its remaining nuclear plants

The other two plants are Grohnde, about 40 kilometers south of Hannover, and Grundremmingen, 80 kilometers west of Munich.

Some in Germany have called for the decision to end the use of nuclear power to be reconsidered again because the power plants already in operation produce relatively little carbon dioxide. Advocates of atomic energy argue that it can help Germany meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets.

But the German government said this week that decommissioning all nuclear plants next year and then phasing out the use of coal by 2030 won’t affect the country’s energy security or its goal of making Europe's biggest economy “climate neutral” by 2045.

“By massively increasing renewable energy and accelerating the expansion of the electricity grid we can show that this is possible in Germany,” Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said.

The remaining three nuclear plants — Emsland, Isar and Neckarwestheim — will be powered down by the end of 2022.

Caption FILE - The nuclear power plant is seen in Brokdorf, northern Germany, Nov. 22, 2006. TGermany on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 is shutting down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power. (AP Photo/Heribert Proepper, file) Credit: Heribert Proepper

Caption Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Grohnde nuclear power plant near Grohnde, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Germany on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 is shutting down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) Credit: Julian Stratenschulte

