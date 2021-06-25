Germany sees way out of EU-Britain border spat

Demmer said that Merkel had spoken out in favor of “considering where one can improve matters if it better serves the citizens in Northern Ireland.”

Merkel's trip next Friday to Chequers — the British prime minister's country retreat — will be one of the last bilateral trips of her 16-year chancellorship. The 66-year-old is not running for a fifth term in Germany's national election on Sept. 26.

Germany has imposed strict quarantine rules for travelers coming from Britain due to concerns about the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 that's dominant there. But Demmer said “all precautionary measures” would be taken during Merkel's trip and that there would be only limited contacts.

Merkel recently received her second dose of vaccine against COVID-19.